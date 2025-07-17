Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,727 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.73.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

