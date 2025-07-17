Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 93 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.81.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE LHX opened at $263.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day moving average is $222.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.