Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 14,920 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

