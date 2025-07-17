Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 92,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

