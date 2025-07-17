Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total value of $7,310,187.15. Following the transaction, the president owned 298,809 shares in the company, valued at $220,530,006.27. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $742.77 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $830.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $760.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.41, a P/E/G ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

