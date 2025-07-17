Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 503.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

