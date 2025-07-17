Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

