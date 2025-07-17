Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

