Promising Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – July 14th

Kraft Heinz, Booking, and Carnival are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate or franchise lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the hospitality sector’s revenue streams, which depend on factors like occupancy rates, average daily room rates and broader travel trends. Performance of hotel stocks can be cyclical, reflecting seasonal demand and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,444,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $19.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5,736.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,448.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,997.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,189,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

