Top Fintech Stocks To Watch Now – July 14th

MercadoLibre, TROOPS, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, DeFi Development, UP Fintech, and Q2 are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to deliver or enhance financial services—ranging from digital payments and online lending to blockchain solutions and robo-advisors. They often attract investors seeking high-growth opportunities, though they can exhibit greater volatility due to rapid innovation and shifting regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,379.88. 142,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,088. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,579.78 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,486.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TROOPS (TROO)

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

Shares of TROO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,799,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. TROOPS has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,625,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -466.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

DFDV traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $24.23. 2,467,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,202. DeFi Development has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $356.91 million, a PE ratio of -95.82 and a beta of -7.12.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

NYSE QTWO traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Q2 has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -258.64 and a beta of 1.48.

