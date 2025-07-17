The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $299,225.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,830.80. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $93.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

