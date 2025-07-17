1,764 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $125.11 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.