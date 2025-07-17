Fertilizer Stocks To Research – July 14th

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the on-hand inventories of nutrient-rich products—typically nitrogen, phosphate and potash compounds—maintained by manufacturers, distributors or farmers. Tracking these stocks helps balance supply and demand, prevent shortages or surpluses, and ensure that nutrients are available when crops need them for optimal growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.38. 931,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.02. 539,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.98 and its 200 day moving average is $240.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,212,642. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $81.52. 1,118,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Recommended Stories