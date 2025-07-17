Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 1,224 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $80,318.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,180,505.90. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.