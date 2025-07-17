Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $990,252. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.69, for a total transaction of $79,345.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $79,885.00.

Palomar Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PLMR opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.