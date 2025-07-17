Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

MetLife Stock Up 0.5%

MET opened at $76.61 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

