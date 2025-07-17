Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.