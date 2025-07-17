IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $4,581,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.2%

IDXX stock opened at $520.57 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

