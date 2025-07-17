SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 191,412,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,901,131,000 after buying an additional 26,127,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,572,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,769,000 after purchasing an additional 382,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,001,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,663 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,446,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,467,000 after acquiring an additional 117,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,783,000 after buying an additional 1,873,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CVE opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.21%.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

