4,687 Shares in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 107,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FOX opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

