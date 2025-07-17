Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

