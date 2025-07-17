Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after buying an additional 66,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 349,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNK. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.04. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $66.25.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.72%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.