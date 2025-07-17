SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 203.7% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 591,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of AGI opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

