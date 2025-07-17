JMP Securities Analysts Give Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) a $195.00 Price Target

JMP Securities set a $195.00 target price on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

ARES stock opened at $179.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average of $166.42. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,640,827.88. This trade represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

