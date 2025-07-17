Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Posts Earnings Results

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.90 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Cake Box had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Cake Box Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.42) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cake Box has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.82). The company has a market capitalization of £73.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

