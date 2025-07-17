Sosandar (LON:SOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sosandar had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

Sosandar Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LON:SOS opened at GBX 5.81 ($0.08) on Thursday. Sosandar has a 52 week low of GBX 4.95 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.43 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of £14.42 million, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 2.28.

About Sosandar

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

