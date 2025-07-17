NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$7.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.00. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.22 and a 12 month high of C$7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.