NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
NG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.
Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.
