South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09, Zacks reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $596.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.68.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

