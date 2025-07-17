Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.586. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 246.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 183,313 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.