Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $160.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

