Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 95.67%.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Stock Performance

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.68. Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ has a one year low of GBX 188.36 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.49). The stock has a market cap of £306.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

