Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 375,772.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,639 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.4%

QSR opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Melius started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.