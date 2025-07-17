Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt purchased 996,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $35,416,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $146.97 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Read Our Latest Report on H

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.