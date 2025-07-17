Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $557.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.52. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $560.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

