ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Holdings Cut by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,605 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in ASE Technology by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,197,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,410 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,094,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,160,000 after acquiring an additional 611,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 55.32%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

