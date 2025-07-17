Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 758 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,585,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $223.31 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average of $206.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.88.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

