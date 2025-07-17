Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $571.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $604.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

