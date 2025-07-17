Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Sunday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 13.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Ohio Valley Banc at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ohio Valley Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Report on OVBC

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.