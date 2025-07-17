Summit X LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $679.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $681.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

