Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 280 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 384,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $308.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

