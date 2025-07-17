Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.065 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a 1.9% increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $117.83 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.