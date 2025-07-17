First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Jul 25 Dividend of $0.21 on August 15th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FNGet Free Report) announced a jul 25 dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Friday, August 15th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

FN opened at C$42.59 on Thursday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FN shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

