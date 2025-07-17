PennantPark Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 135.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $472.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $25,043.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 268,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,527.36. This represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

