Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe acquired 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $291,857.60. This represents a 52.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nishil Mehta acquired 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $100,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,179.08. This trade represents a 103.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,370 shares of company stock worth $250,222.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

