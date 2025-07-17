Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.
Source Capital Stock Down 1.4%
NYSE SOR opened at $43.70 on Thursday. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.
Source Capital Company Profile
