Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

Source Capital Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE SOR opened at $43.70 on Thursday. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

