Enel SpA Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1428 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Enel has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Enel had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enel will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ENLAY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

