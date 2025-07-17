Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,755,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,946,000 after purchasing an additional 324,690 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,901,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.74.

STZ opened at $168.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $261.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

