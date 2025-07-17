Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $13.62 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.84 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.