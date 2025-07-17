Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,459,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $288.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $289.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.