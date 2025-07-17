Brokers Offer Predictions for NCMI FY2026 Earnings

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCMI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $463.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $43,563.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,205.72. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

